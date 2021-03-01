Puducherry: With Puducherry polls round the corner, the political slugfest in the Union Territory is getting bitter with every passing day. Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Monday challenged Union Minister Amit Shah to prove the allegations of corruption he made against him at a rally. The former Puducherry also threatened to file a defamation case against Amit Shah. Also Read - Next One on Imran Khan: Shashi Tharoor Responds To Pakistani Comedians Viral Video on His English

“Home minister Amit Shah said that PM sent ₹15,000 crores to Puducherry and Narayanasamy took a cut and gave part of the money to Gandhi family. It’s a very serious allegation against me. I challenge him to prove it,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Dances 'Jhumur' With Young Performers in Assam

“If he doesn’t prove, he has to apologise to the nation and people of Puducherry. If he doesn’t prove, I will file a criminal defamation suit against him for giving a false statement to damage my image and that of Gandhi family,” Narayanasamy added. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Takes Push-Up Challenge With Students in Tamil Nadu. Watch What Happens Next

Amit Shah, who was in Puducherry on Sunday, addressed a rally where he launched a scathing attack against the Narayanasamy govt and accused the former chief minister of corruption and claimed Gandhi family also received money from the former chief minister.

He also talked about the various development projects launched by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and said they will benefit the people of the union territory. Shah’s special focus was on the fishermen community.

He said that the Centre announced ₹20,000 crore in the budget to improve the fisheries infrastructure in the country. “Puducherry will reap the maximum benefit from this scheme,” Shah added.