‘Prove It Wrong, Everything Backed By Evidence’: Sitharaman’s Challenge To Opposition On ‘White Paper’

Terming the White Paper as a "serious document", Sitharaman said everything in it is backed by hard evidence and she challenged anyone to prove it wrong.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Parliament Session: Finance Minister Sitharaman Friday slammed the opposition parties for attacking the government’s ‘White Paper’, challenging them to prove the “serious document” wrong as everything is backed by evidence.

Trending Now

She said that the ‘White Paper on Indian Economy’ tabled by the government in Parliament was a “serious document” and reflects the dedicated efforts of the BJP-led NDA government to bring the economy “back on rails” after 10 years of “economic mismanagement” by the Congress-led UPA dispensation.

You may like to read

“I challenge anyone who says this document is baseless. Everything is with evidence. I challenge anyone who says that we have kept the White Paper which has no proof,” Sitharaman said while replying to debate on the White Paper in Lok Sabha.

Amid interruptions by opposition members, the Finance Minister also laid out the steps taken by the Modi government to boost self-reliance in defence and expedite environmental clearances for faster economic development.

‘Everything with evidence’

Terming the White Paper as a “serious document”, Sitharaman said everything in it is backed by hard evidence.

“The White Paper is a serious document for documentary evidence for everything that is said in it and prepared with an intention of informing the House of the 10 years’ dedicated effort to get the government work in such a way that the economy is back on rails and also progress in such a way that our aspirations can be met,” she said.

The White Paper, comparing 10 years of “economic management” of the Congress-led UPA government with that of the Modi government, was tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

As per the document, when the BJP-led government formed in 2014, “the economy was in a fragile state, public finances were in bad shape, there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, and there was widespread corruption”.

‘BJP govt trying to shift blame for economic failures’

The document was attacked by the opposition who alleged that the current dispensation was merely using it shift blame for its own “failures” on the previous regime as the general elections draw near.

“The BJP government is apprehensive of the electorate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and has brought the White Paper to blame the UPA government for its failures,” RSP leader NK Premachandran said in a scathing attack against the Modi government.

He said the government was afraid of “exponential growth in unemployment and spiralling price rise” and urged members to disapprove the motion brought by the government.

Premachandran urged members to approve the substitute motion brought by him.

‘White Lie Paper’

Meanwhile, the Congress Friday dubbed the BJP-led Centre’s White Paper on the UPA-era economic “failures” as a “white lie paper” and said the ruling party should have instead come out with a similar document on issues such as unemployment, demonetisation, border tensions and Manipur.

“This is not a white paper but a white lie paper. Our Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) yesterday released a black paper ’10 saal anyay kaal’. The answer to this white paper is in that black paper. The black paper was a surgical strike on the white paper,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters outside the Parliament.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.