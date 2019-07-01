New Delhi: Hours after Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were involved in a Rs 2,000 crore scam, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenged the saffron party to prove it and arrest them, or apologise to the public.

“I want to challenge Manoj Tiwari and BJP, if an accused of Rs 2,000 cr scam is roaming free in Delhi, nothing can be more shameful for you. If Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have committed scam, arrest them. Either arrest me by the evening or apologise to the public,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

मैं चुनौती देता हूँ @ManojTiwariMP को कि अगर मैंने कोई घोटाला किया है तो मुझे गिरफ़्तार करें…या तो मुझे आज शाम तक घोटाले के आरोप में गिरफ़्तार करें या फिर दिल्ली के लोगों से माफ़ी माँगे। दिल्ली के पेरेंट्स से, दिल्ली के बच्चों से माफ़ी माँगें जिनके लिए ये स्कूल बन रहे हैं. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 1, 2019

Earlier in the day, Manoj Tiwari claimed that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were involved in a scam which they were going to expose.

According to Tiwari, the duo shelled out Rs 2000 crore for the construction of rooms in schools that could have been built for only Rs 892 crore. He said that 34 contractors were given the task including the relatives of Kejriwal and Sisodia.

“Delhi government is spending Rs 24.86 lakh to construct one room of 300 sq ft,” said Tiwari at a press conference.

“You can not see such kind of misuse of taxpayers money anywhere. You can buy a flat at Rs 1500 per sq ft but the government is spending Rs 8800 per sq ft,” he added. He said that he had received all the details from the RTI and he won’t let the corrupt people loot Delhi.