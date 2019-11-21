New Delhi: Two days after Pakistan acknowledged that it has arrested two Indian nationals who had cross over to its land without any valid document; Indian on Thursday urged the neighbouring country to give consular access to both the Indians.

“We hope that these two Indian nationals (Prashant and Bari Lal) are not used or they do not become the victim of Pakistani propaganda. We have approached the government of Pakistan and requested for immediate consular access,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: We hope that these two Indian nationals (Prashant & Bari Lal) are not used or they do not become victim of Pakistani propaganda. We have approached the govt of Pakistan and requested for immediate consular access. https://t.co/BSgPd8l7XE pic.twitter.com/76VxtkuWSD — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019

Citing media reports, Raveesh Kumar said that two Indian nationals Prasanth Vaindan and Bari Lal had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan sometime in 2016-17. He said that India had informed the Pakistan officials about this before.

“Seen reports that there were two Indian nationals, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan sometime in 2016-17. We had informed the Pakistan officials. Since then, we did not get any response. The sudden announcement of arrest is a matter of surprise to us,” Raveesh Kumar added.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: Seen reports that there were two Indian nationals who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan sometime in 2016-17. We had informed the Pakistan officials. Since then, we did not get any response. The sudden announcement of arrest is a matter of surprise to us. pic.twitter.com/x4RHZZCcPf — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019

The statement comes after the Pakistan Foreign Ministry acknowledged that it has arrested two Indian nationals who had crossed over to Pakistan without proper documents.

Pakistani media reports claimed also that two Indians were apprehended from Bahawalpur’s Yazman Mandi for entering into Pakistan illegally. Reports stated that both the cases were separate.

As India is all set to play its first Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, Raveesh Kumar said Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is visiting Kolkata at the request of our PM Modi.

“Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is visiting Kolkata at the request of our PM. We felt that it was most appropriate that the first day-night test match in India should be inaugurated by a good friend of India that is the reason she is visiting Kolkata,” he added.

Talking about pilgrims facing the issue of passport for visiting Kartarpur, Kumar said that the MEA will help in opening 1 POPSK in Dera Baba Nanak and organising 6 passport camps to facilitate the pilgrims visit to Kartarpur.

“There was an issue that people were facing difficulty in getting passports. We’ve 3 passport offices and 5 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 6 Passport Office Pasport Seva Kendra (POPSKs) in Punjab. We’re opening 1 POPSK in Dera Baba Nanak and organised 6 passport camps,” he added.