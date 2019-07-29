Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, on Monday issued orders to its five superintendents to provide details of mosques falling within their respective jurisdictions. The SSP maintained that it was just a “routine exercise”, The Indian Express reported.

“Please provide details of mosques and their management falling within your respective jurisdictions as per enclosed proforma immediately for onward submission to higher authorities,” the leading newspaper quoted the order issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal.

He further told the newspaper, “It is an exercise only to update the basic beat book of the police stations. This exercise is done periodically.”

Another letter was issued a day earlier allegedly by the office of the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Srinagar, asking its employees to not keep their families in Kashmir and to cut down on leaves in wake of the “emergency situation.” However, the letter was revoked by the ministry, saying that the officer was not authorised to issue such letters, the newspaper said in its report.