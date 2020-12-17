The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday launched the country’s 42nd communication satellite named CMS-01. This is the second satellite launched by the space organisation amid the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. Also Read - ISRO Begins Countdown For Launch of Communication Satellite PSLV-C50/CMS-01 Mission

CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. Also Read - PM Modi Congratulates ISRO Over launch of PSLV C-49, Says Our Scientists Overcame Many Constraints

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and today’s launch would be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from Chennai. Also Read - ISRO's Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01, Nine Others Successfully Launched

It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO’s first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CMS-01 is envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum whose coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier, ISRO had said it will launch communication satellite CMS-01 on board the launch vehicle PSLV-C50. A 25-hour countdown for the launch began yesterday afternoon at 14:41 hours.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV’s 52nd mission is scheduled for lift-off at 15:41 hours today from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota ‘subject to weather conditions’, ISRO said.

“PSLV-CMS-01 Mission: Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C50/CMS01 mission commenced on Wednesday at 1441hrs from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR Sriharikota,” ISRO said.

On November 7, Isro had launched the 51st mission of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Saturday. The carrier vehicle PSLV C49 had delivered 10 satellites in all with EOS-01 as the primary one. The EOS-01, an earth observation satellite, is intended to provide agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.