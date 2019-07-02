New Delhi: Former Congress President and Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Sonia Gandhi today criticised the Modi government in Lok Sabha and said that government employees are not getting salaries to benefit some industrialists.

Speaking during the budget session of 17th Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said, “Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru had termed PSUs as ‘temples of modern India’. It hurts to see that most of such temples are in danger today.”

“Despite profits, their employees are not getting salary on time and they have been put into trouble to benefit some industrialists,” she added.

Referring to the condition of government-owned telecom companies, UPA chairperson said, “What is happening with HAL, BSNL and MTNL is no secret. I urge the government to protect the modern coach factory in Rae Bareli and other PSUs and give respect to the workers and their families.”

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, State-owned telecom service provider, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, was likely to sack as many as 54,000 of its employees.

At least 1.76 lakh employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) were not given their salary for the month of February as the state-owned telecommunication company was under financial duress.