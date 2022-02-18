New Delhi: Upset with his parents for not giving mobile phone as a gift on his birthday, a class 12 student in Jaipur, who was a PUBG addict ended his life. The deceased has been identified as Aaditya Kumar. Police said that the deceased had demanded a mobile phone as a gift from his parents. They had assured him of buying it after he cleared his 12th board exam with good marks.Also Read - Mumbai Teen Commits Suicide After Being Refused To Complete Garena Free Fire Game Challenge

However, they were left shocked after they saw him hanging from a ceiling fan with his mother's saree. Speaking to IANS, investigation officer Rajkumar said that Aaditya was a PUBG addict who used to attend his online classes on his grandfather's phone and play PUBG for hours. His family members had stopped him but did not pay heed to it. On his birthday five days back, he demanded a phone from his father who promised to get him one after he passes his class XII with a decent score.

"On Wednesday, on seeing light in Aaditya's room, his father Vijay Singh and mother checked inside only to see their son hanging. They broke open the door and rushed the boy to SMS hospital where he was brought dead", the official said, adding that the boy was good in his studies too.

A post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to his family members.