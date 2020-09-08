PUBG Mobile Ban: PUBG lovers need not be sad for too long. The PlayerUnknown Battleground corporation has reportedly decided to pull back its association with the PUBG mobile franchise Tencent Games, to regain scores of lost gamers days after the Indian government banned the popular game, along with 117 other Chinese apps. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update for Android and iOS on September 8 – Advanced Erangel Map and Much More

The PUBG Corporation has announced that it will hand over PUBG Mobile, that was handled by Tencent Games in India, to a South Korean firm. As a result, the banned game may be unbanned from India very soon. Also Read - Is Akshay Kumar’s ‘FAU-G’ Game Poster Really Copied From a Stock Image? No, Clarify The Makers

In its statement following the ban, the gaming company said, “PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.” Also Read - PUBG Ban: Heartbroken PUBG Fans Carry Out Funeral Procession After Ministry Bans Game - 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner'

The Centre banned 118 more Chinese mobile applications last week over concerns regarding “security, surveillance and data privacy”.

“The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the Centre said in the statement.

Earlier, the Union government had already banned 108 Chinese apps in two phases, including the popular short video making platform TikTok.

The June ban of 59 Chinese apps was followed by blocking of 47 more Chinese apps that were clones and variants of the ones banned earlier.