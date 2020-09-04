New Delhi: Following the directive from the Indian government, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been taken down from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India on Friday. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Banned India: Battle Royale Game Removed From Google Play Store And Apple App Store Following Ban

However, one can still enjoy the game in India, but not on mobile phones or tablets. Gamers in India can continue their games on their PCs. It has been said that the game offers much more impressive graphics on PC.

But unlike mobile and tablets, PUBG PC, PUBG PS4 and PUBG Xbox are paid. While PUBG PC will cost around Rs 1,000 on Steam, PUBG PS4 and PUBG Xbox is available at Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,300 respectively.

The game can still be played for users who have it installed on their smartphones sans updates.

PUBG Mobile saw a global revenue gain of $1.3 billion (roughly Rs 9,731 crore) in the first half of this year, bringing its lifetime collection to $3 billion (nearly Rs 22,457 crore) with the highest number of downloads in India which ranks at the top with 175 million installs as people stayed home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

PUBG was not banned in India earlier as it is not entirely Chinese. The game has been created and managed by Bluehole which is a South Korean organisation.

Notably, India’s move to ban PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps came after fresh Chinese aggression in the Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. So far, the country has banned over 200 Chinese apps, including short video-sharing platform TikTok and UC Browser, owned by Alibaba