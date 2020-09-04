New Delhi: Days after the Narendra Modi-led government imposed ban on 118 Chinese apps, PUBG (one of the banned apps) has been taken down from both Apple’s app store and Google play store. Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite apps have been removed from the Google Play Store and the App Store, which means that users can not install the apps on any smartphone —Android or iOS. Also Read - ‘Not Helpful’: China Again Urges India to Stop Banning Moble Apps in The Name of National Security

India's move to ban PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps on Wednesday came after fresh Chinese aggression in the Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. So far, the country has banned over 200 Chinese apps, including short video-sharing platform TikTok and UC Browser, owned by Alibaba.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a statement, announcing the ban on the apps.

Earlier on Thursday, China termed the action as ‘discriminatory restrictions’ on Chinese companies and alleged that it violated World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

Gao Feng, the spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Commerce, said that the Chinese side expressed serious concern and firm objection to India’s decision, Chinese state-run Global Times reported.

(With agency inputs)