PUBG Mobile India Latest News Today March 30, 2021: Even though, PUBG Mobile has been banned in India, here comes a piece of good news for mobile gamers across the country as media reports suggest that the PUBG Makers have got approval from the government to launch their game. However, we don’t have any official confirmation on this either from the government or from the PUBG Makers so far on the development. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 Latest Update: Complete Guide For APK Download Link For Global Users

PUBG Mobile India will be released in the country only after the Indian government gives green signal for it. But Krafton, the parent company of PUBG Mobile, might have made headway in the matter. And this is big news. Media reports suggest that the government has granted Krafton permission to launch PUBG Mobile India. The information comes via GodNixon, aka Luv Sharma, who runs a YouTube channel on PUBG Mobile and related content. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Records 1 Billion Downloads Worldwide, Crosses USD 5.1 Billion Lifetime Revenue

Releasing one of his recent videos, GodNixon cited some sources saying that the government has “given the green signal” for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile. “According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, the exact release date nor the month haven’t been finalized, but the game will indeed be returning. Some of the popular content creators, including Ghatak, had posted stories, dropping hints regarding the return,” the YouTuber said. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Release Date 2021: Good News For Gamers? PUBG Corporation Posts Job Vacancy For India Office

Moreover, another YouTuber who goes by the name TSM Ghatak and is famous for PUBG Mobile-related videos, said the next two months are going to be very good for PUBG lovers in India. The translated version of his tweet says – “I was not going to reveal this, but the audience’s support could not stop me from making revelations. The following two months will be very good for PUBG lovers, and numerous exciting updates are coming soon for TSM lovers. Please do not ask for a date.”

However, we at India.com could not verify these claims because of which we recommend you take these claims with a pinch of salt. Unless Krafton makes any official statement on this, we can’t really believe it fully.

From the time the PUIBG has been banned in the country, PUBG Mobile fans across the country have been waiting for their favourite royale battle game to return to the country. However, it will be really good news for PUBG fans if the game is released in India.