New Delhi: With just a few days remaining of 2021, the Centre has released the full list of public holidays to be observed in year 2022. Issuing an official statement, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions released a list of gazetted and restricted holidays for the upcoming year 2022. As per the government list, there are a total of 16 gazetted holidays and 30 restricted holidays for the upcoming year.

The central government administrative offices located outside Delhi shall observe 14 holidays compulsorily in addition to three holidays, to be chosen from 12 optional holidays. Among these 14 holidays are: Republic Day, Independence day, Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday, Buddha Purnima, Christmas Day, Dussehra, Diwali (Deepawali), Good Friday, Guru Nanak's Birthday, Idu'l Fitr, Idu'l Zuha, Mahaviv Jayanti, Muharram, and Prophet Mohammad's Birthday.

Here’s the Full List of Holidays to be Observed in the Year 2022