New Delhi: With just a few days remaining of 2021, the Centre has released the full list of public holidays to be observed in year 2022. Issuing an official statement, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions released a list of gazetted and restricted holidays for the upcoming year 2022. As per the government list, there are a total of 16 gazetted holidays and 30 restricted holidays for the upcoming year.

The central government administrative offices located outside Delhi shall observe 14 holidays compulsorily in addition to three holidays, to be chosen from 12 optional holidays. Among these 14 holidays are: Republic Day, Independence day, Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday, Buddha Purnima, Christmas Day, Dussehra, Diwali (Deepawali), Good Friday, Guru Nanak's Birthday, Idu'l Fitr, Idu'l Zuha, Mahaviv Jayanti, Muharram, and Prophet Mohammad's Birthday.

Here’s the Full List of Holidays to be Observed in the Year 2022

Date

Day

Holiday

January 1SaturdayNew Year’s Day
January 13ThursdayLohri
January 14FridayMakar Sankranti
January 26WednesdayRepublic Day
March 1TuesdayMaha Shivratri
March 18FridayHoli
April 2SaturdayUgadi
April 10SundayRam Navami
April 14ThursdayMahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti
April 15FridayGood Friday
May 3TuesdayEid-ul-Fitr
May 16MondayBuddha Purnima
July 10SundayBakri Eid
August 9TuesdayMuharram
August 11ThursdayRakshabandhan
August 15MondayIndependence Day
August 19FridayJanmashtmi
August 31WednesdayGanesh Chaturthi
September 8ThursdayOnam
October 2SundayGandhi Jayanti
October 5WednesdayDussehra
October 9SundayEid-e-Milad
October 24MondayDiwali
November 8TuesdayGuru Nanak Jayanti
December 25SundayChristmas
