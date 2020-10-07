New Delhi: Hearing a batch of petitions on Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that “occupying public places like Shaheen Bagh for protests is not acceptable”. The court maintained that authorities must ensure that such spaces are cleared. Also Read - Hathras: UP Police Claims Some Groups Offered Rs 50 Lakhs to Victim's Kin to Speak Against Yogi Government

The top court order came on pleas seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital that witnessed months of occupation of an arterial road, causing inconvenience to the commuters between Delhi and Noida. Also Read - Hathras Case: 'Cremation at Night to Avoid Large Scale Violence', UP Govt Tells Supreme Court; Cites Intel Inputs

“Delhi Police ought to have taken action to clear Shaheen Bagh area,” it further said. Also Read - Loan Moratorium Latest News: Centre Agrees to Waive Interest on Interest On Loans Up to Rs 2 Crore

The top court observed that right to peaceful protest is a constitutional right and this should be respected, but it “does not mean that the people protesting should adopt means and modes of protest, which were used against during the struggle for independence against the colonial rulers”.

The bench added that the administration must keep public spaces free from all obstructions, and they should not wait for an order from the court.

Reserving the verdict, the Supreme Court had Monday had said that the right to protest needs to be balanced with the mobility of people on a public road, as a person has a right to move from one place to another and this right cannot be prejudiced by the blocking of public road to hold protest.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Krishna Murari and Aniruddha Bose took up the matter in September after a gap of nearly seven months.

(With agency inputs)