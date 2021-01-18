University Reopening News: Looking at the declining cases of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Monday decided to reopen public and private universities in the state from January 21. The decision to reopen the universities was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Also Read - Punjab Board Exam 2021: PSEB releases Exam Date Sheet for Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 At pseb.ac.in, Download Now

Issuing an order, the state government said that the strict COVID guidelines should be followed by all students and staff on the university campus. Also Read - Museum on Wheels: Punjabi Artisan Sets Up Makeshift Sikh Museum at Singhu Border

The move to reopen the universities comes at a time when five more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Punjab on Sunday which pushed the death toll to 5,504, while 240 new cases took the infection count to 1,70,605. Also Read - School Reopening Latest News: List of States Where Classes Will Resume This Week | Complete List Here

There are currently 2,617 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Of the new cases, Mohali reported 54 cases, Ludhiana 33 and Jalandhar 31. A total of 195 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 1,62,484.

Over 10 critical patients are on ventilator support while 52 are on oxygen support and a total of 42,38,428 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.