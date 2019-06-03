New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls slated to be held in 2020, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday made a proposal to make public transport including Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation buses and cluster buses free for women.

Kejriwal made the aforementioned announcement in a public meeting held at Kali Bari on Saturday. “On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have safe travel experience and can access modes of transport which they were not able to, due to high prices,” the AAP Chief said.

Here are the key takeaways from the proposal announced:

The proposal says that women will be able to travel free of cost in Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation buses and cluster buses. The Delhi CM said that those who can afford can buy the tickets, “it is not mandatory to avail free services”. The step has been taken to provide safety for women in public transport, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The implementation of the proposed plan will take around six months. The loss in revenue of the Delhi metro, DTC and cluster buses will be borne by the Delhi government. The AAP also has plans to seek suggestions from people before implementing the said proposal.

Notably, the AAP witnessed a terrible defeat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2019, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept all seven seats in the national capital.