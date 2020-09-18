Remarking that pubs ruin youngsters, Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday called for their shutdown in Dakshina Kannada district. Also Read - Restaurants And Pubs Leading to More COVID-19 Cases? Read on

The MP added that he has already talked about the issue to the Commissioner and said that if the state government fails to act on this, he will ask the party’s youth wing to take legal action against it.

Kateel told ANI, “In our time, we stopped the operation of clubs. Pubs should also be shut down in the district. It is ruining youngsters. If the government doesn’t take any decision, I will inform the young wing to take appropriate action through the court.”

In our time we stopped operation of clubs. I told Commissioner y'day that we should shut down all pubs in dist. It's ruining youngsters. If govt doesn't take decision, I'll inform youth wing to take appropriate legal action via court: Nalinkumar Kateel, Karnataka BJP chief (17.9) pic.twitter.com/xBYseL7igr — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

Notably, under Unlock 4, all bars and restaurants were reopened in Karnataka after almost five months of remaining shut due to restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

The Karnataka government allowed bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants in the state to serve liquor with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

In the past too, BJP had opposed pub culture in the aftermath of Mangalore pub attack. Mangalore pub attack. Back in 2009, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa had said that growth of “pub culture” in the state is wrong and should not be permitted.