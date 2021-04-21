Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday announced total lockdown in the Union Territory from 10 PM on April 23 to till April 26 (5 AM) amid the rising coronavirus cases. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged every state to consider complete lockdown when there is no other option. Also Read - Modi Govt Waives Off Customs Duty On Remdesivir Injection Amid Rising Demands | Details Here

Puducherry registered 638 more cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday, raising the total infection count to 48,974. Four more people succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 717.

Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said the 638 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5,670 samples and these cases are spread over Puducherry 465, Karaikal 99, Yanam 42 and Mahe 32.

The Director also said 253 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and were discharged from hospitals. The fatality and recovery rates in Puducherry were 1.46 percent and 88.18 percent respectively. The Director noted that 7.37 lakh samples have been tested so far and of them 6.69 lakh turned out to be negative.

There were 5,073 active cases including 4,169 patients in home isolation. Meanwhile, 30,384 health care workers and 18,100 front line workers have been vaccinated so far in the Union Territory. The health department has so far inoculated 1,08,511 people in the union territory.