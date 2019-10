Load More

Puducherry: One Lok Sabha seat which went to voting on October 21 witnessed nearly 70 per cent polling turn out in Puducherry by 6PM, according to EC officials.

In the Union Territory of Puducherry, nine candidates are in the fray to win the lone Lok Sabha seat, but the main contest was between Congress party’s John Kumar and AINRC nominee S Bhuvaneswarane.

The bypoll in Puducherry was necessitated after Congress legislator V Vaithilingam was elected to the Lok Sabha in April this year.