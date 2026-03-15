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Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Schedule Puducherry Poll Result Date ECI Gyanesh Kumar press conference N Rangasamy DMK AIADMK BJP Congress

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Schedule Puducherry Poll Result Date ECI Gyanesh Kumar press conference N Rangasamy DMK AIADMK BJP Congress

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will announce the election dates at Vigyan Bhawan.

Puducherry Elections 2026 (AI representational image)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the dates for the Legislative Assembly elections in the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry today. It is anticipated that elections will be conducted in two phases each in Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, while Kerala and Puducherry are likely to hold elections in a single phase.

The terms of all five Legislative Assemblies are scheduled to expire in May. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will announce the election dates at Vigyan Bhawan. Concurrently, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force across these five states.

In 2021, the elections for all five of these states were announced on February 26. On that occasion, elections in Bengal were held over eight phases, while voting took place in three phases in Assam, and in a single phase each in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

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