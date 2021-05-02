Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Union Territory of Puducherry is set to get a new government as counting of votes for Puducherry Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2021 is set to begin shortly at 8 am. Final results for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 will be declared by evening. Over 10 lakh voters casted their votes for Puducherry Assembly Polls 2021 in a single phase on April 6. The total voter turnout in 2021 Puducherry elections was 81.69 per cent. The fight for the 30-member Puducherry Assembly was majorly between the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) consisting of Congress, DMK, CPI, VCK and an Independent, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising of All India N.R. Congress, BJP and AIADMK. Puducherry is currently under President’s rule as the Congress-led government collapsed and Chief Minister V Narayansamy resigned. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Stage Set For Counting of Votes in 4 States, 1 UT

The exit polls have predicted a victory for NDA. According to Puducherry exit poll result 2021, NDA is expected to get a clear majority, bagging well over 16 seats (majority mark). If results are in NDA’s favour, this will be a huge blow to UPA, which was in power in Puducherry not long ago. Former Puducherry Chief Minister and AINRC chief N Rangaswamy, whose party contested 16 seats, is likely to be the CM once again if NDA comes to power. Stay tuned to this live blog to find out who sits on the throne for the next five years. Here are the latest LIVE Updates for Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here