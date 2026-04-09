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Puducherry Assembly Elections: Union territory records 89.5% voter turnout, wait for May 4 result begins

Puducherry Assembly Elections: Union territory records 89.5% voter turnout, wait for May 4 result begins

Puducherry has recorded a voter turnout of 89.5 per cent at 7 pm, making this the highest voter turnout since the 2011 assembly election when a voter turnout of 85.57 per cent was recorded.

People show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes during the Puducherry Assembly elections at a polling station in Puducherry. PTI

Voting in Puducherry concluded at 6 pm on Thursday (April 9) with the highest-ever voter turnout recorded in assembly election history. The Union Territory recorded an a turnout of 89.5 per cent at 7 pm. This already surpassed the previous record of 85.57 per cent of voters exercising their rights in 2011.

Puducherry led with an average turnout of 87.47 per cent across its 25 constituencies, followed by Karaikal at 84.13 per cent in its five constituencies. Oussudu registered the highest turnout at 92.04 per cent, while Mahe saw the lowest at 72.36 per cent.

Notably, seven constituencies have already crossed the 90 per cent mark, while 22 constituencies have recorded over 80 per cent polling by 5 pm, reflecting strong voter enthusiasm across the Union Territory.

The contest is between Rangaswamy’s NR Congress, which is allied with the BJP and AIADMK, against the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will make its electoral debut.

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Who are the contenders?

The electoral contest features major alliances and newly floated parties. The ruling NDA, comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK, and LJK, is seeking to retain its ‘double engine’ governance, while the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, DMK, and VCK, is trying to regain power, focusing on issues like local autonomy and administrative friction.

Actor Vijay’s newly formed TVK party has fielded candidates across the union territory, emerging as a notable third force, while smaller parties such as CPI, CPM, and Naam Tamizhar Katchi are also in the fray. Among the key candidates is AINRC leader and chief minister N Rangasamy, contesting from Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies.

In Mannadipet, the main competition is between A Namassivayam (BJP), DPR Selvam (Congress), and K Bharathidasan (TVK). In Indiranagar, the main competition is between AKD Arumugam (AINRC), N Raja Kumar (INC), and S Murugan (TVK).

VP Ramalingam (BJP), Vignesh Kannan (DMK), and VJ Chandran (TVK) are facing each other in the Raj Bhavan constituency, while in Bahour, the competition is between T Thiagarajan (AINRC), RR Senthilkumar (DMK), and N Dhanavelu (TVK).

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