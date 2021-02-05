Puducherry: In a shocking incident, a 43-year old man hailing from Puducherry recently made a Facebook post claiming that he is ready to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi if anyone paid him Rs 5 crore. After his post went viral and caught the attention of a car driver, he has been arrested by the police. Also Read - PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Modi Stages Sit-in at Lucknow Airport After Police Stop His Supporters

Notably, Thangadurai, a car driver, noticed the Facebook message by ‘Sathya Sathya’ on Thursday evening which read, “Modiye poda thayar Rs.5 crore kodukka Yaar thayaar” (Ready to kill Modi who is ready to pay Rs.5 crore). He promptly informed the police who traced the Facebook account of the man and arrested him.

As per the police statement, the accused had posted a message stating that he was “ready to kill” the Prime Minister and wanted to know who would be ready to give him Rs 5 crore for it. Not only that, he had also made several posts dishonouring other leaders, in an attempt to instigate communal violence.

The man, a resident of neighbouring Aryankuppam village has been identified as Sathyanandam, a real estate businessman. After his arrest, he was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody. He has now been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) for making statement conducing to public mischief and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill- will between classes.