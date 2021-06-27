Puducherry: Ending the more than month-long suspense over cabinet formation, Puducherry’s new Rangasamy-led NDA government inducted five ministers on Sunday, including two from the BJP. The Puducherry cabinet formation comes more than a month after the BJP-led alliance won the April 6 assembly elections following the collapse of the Congress-led regime in the Union Territory in February. Also Read - Congress Will Be Part Of The Alliance If An Alternate Force Is Raised, Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

The swearing-in ceremony was held at 2.30 PM in front of Raj Nivas, the office cum residence of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga and A K Sai J Saravana Kumar were sworn in as Ministers in the NDA cabinet. Also Read - Fighting For Lives Of 2 Crore People Was Crime, Says Kejriwal On BJP’s Allegation Over Oxygen Audit Report

This is the first time the saffron party is part of a Ministry in the Union Territory. Also Read - No Such Thing: Manish Sisodia Over 'Delhi Inflated Oxygen Need During Covid Second Wave' Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the sworn-in Puducherry ministers. “Best wishes to all those who took oath as Ministers in Puducherry today. May this team work with determination and fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Puducherry,” he tweeted.

Best wishes to all those who took oath as Ministers in Puducherry today. May this team work with determination and fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Puducherry. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2021

All the Ministers took oath in the name of God. Chief Minister Rangasamy, among others, was present on the occasion. The portfolios of the ministers were not revealed.

Lakshminarayanan, Djeacoumar and Priyanga represent lead partner AINRC, while Namassivayam and Saravana Kumar are from its ally BJP. Moreover, with Chandira Priyanga being sworn in, the exercise also promoted the first woman member in 41 years in Puducherry to become a minister.

Late Congress leader Renuka Appadurai was the last woman minister from the UT during 1980-83 and handled the Education portfolio in the M D R Ramachandran (DMK)-led coalition ministry.

Though the AINRC-led NDA had swept the April 6 Assembly polls in this union territory, cabinet formation dragged on for long as the saffron party initially insisted for a deputy CM post, but later settled for the post of the Assembly Speaker. Chief Minister N Rangasamy on June 23 submitted the list of members to be included in his ministry, to Soundararajan, which was subsequently approved by the President.

Soon after leading his alliance to a win, AINRC founder Rangasamy was sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 7 but no other cabinet member was sworn-in. Later, BJP’s ‘Embalam’ R Selvam was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly on June 16.

AINRC emerged victorious from 10 segments out of 16 seats it contested in the hustings and heads the NDA here. The BJP annexed six of the nine seats it contested. The NDA enjoys the support of three nominated members belonging to the BJP. The House has a total of 33 MLAs, including the three nominated ones.

With PTI inputs