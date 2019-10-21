New Delhi: Puducherry’s Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday accused each other of violating the Motor Vehicles Act. The verbal spat erupted after Bedi, in a WhatsApp message, attacked the Puducherry chief minister and other functionaries of the ruling Congress party for not wearing helmets during a motorbike election rally on Saturday.

Hitting back at the Lieutenant Governor, Narayanasamy, as quoted by news agency ANI, said that Kiran Bedi has no business interfering at the time of election when the model code of conduct is enforced. “If I wear helmet during campaign, people will not know who is coming to seek votes,” stated the chief minister, as per news agency ANI, adding, “About 5 months back, Kiran Bedi went around the town without wearing helmet. It was not election time. The same HC and SC judgment applies to her too. One person complained against her to DGP. Without practicing something, she can’t preach others.”

Notably, the motorbike rally marked the last day of the campaign for the Kamaraj Nagar assembly byelection in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Meanwhile, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi stated that she has already requested the Puducherry Director General of Police Balaji Srivastava to take legal action against the helmet rule ‘defaulters’ upon the directive of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. In retaliation, chief minister V Narayanasamy tweeted a picture of Kiran Bedi riding pillion on a scooter (ridden by a woman staff of her office) incognito “without wearing a helmet” on the night of August 19, 2017, to learn the condition of roads and safety of women at night in Union Territory.

Meanwhile, convenor of the Students Federation of the Union territory of Puducherry S Swaminathan said in a message that he had also presented a petition to the DGP with the newspaper clippings of reports which appeared in August 2017 containing the photo of Bedi riding pillion on the scooter without wearing a helmet.

(With agency inputs)