Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday hailed the ouster of Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi. Terming it a victory of the people of Puducherry, the CM lashed out at the Centre and Bedi and alleged that while the Modi government were taking away state funds, the L-G was interfering in the state issue. “This is a victory for the people of Puducherry. The rights of the Puducherry people have been saved today. On one side, Narendra Modi govt was taking away, on the other side, Dr. Kiran Bedi was interfering in the elected government’s powers. The goal of removing Dr. Kiran Bedi for which the Congress-DMK govt fought has been realised today and the creidt goes to people of Puducherry,” Narayanasamy said. Also Read - Kiran Bedi Talked About Leadership in a Tweet Hours Before Being Removed as Puducherry LG

Earlier today, Kiran Bedi has been removed as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement released late Tuesday night. “The President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. Also Read - Kiran Bedi Removed As Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Telangana Governor Given Additional Charge

Earlier this month, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy met the President to seek recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, for allegedly impeding implementation of various decisions of the elected government. The CM was accompanied by Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and lone member from Puducherry in Lok Sabha V Vaithilingam. Also Read - Ahead of Puducherry Elections, 4 MLAs Resign From Congress; Narayanasamy Government Loses Majority

Bedi, a former IPS officer, and Narayanasamy have been at logger heads over various issues ever since she was appointed the Lt Governor in May 2016 with the ruling Congress accusing her of going against decisions of the government. The Congress had in December, 2019 written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the recall of Bedi, who has maintained that being the Administrator of the Union Territory she was only discharging her duties as per law.