Puducherry Election 2021 Dates Announced: The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the poll schedule for the upcoming Puducherry election 2021 at a press conference at 4:30 PM today. The Puducherry polls 2021 are tentatively slated to be held in April-May. Along with Puducherry assembly election 2021 dates, the Election Commission will also announce the election dates for four states – Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Kerala. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect in Puducherry following the announcement of poll dates.

The Election Commission has announced the poll dates for Puducherry election 2021. All elections in 2 Puducherry districts consisting of 30 Assembly Constituencies will be held in a single phase.

Check the full schedule for Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 here:

Issue of notification date: March 12, 2021

Last date to file nomination: March 19, 2021

Scrutiny of nomination: March 20, 2021

Last date of withdrawal: March 22, 2021

Voting day date: April 6, 2021

Counting of votes: May 2, 2021

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Puducherry elections.

1. Polls are to be held for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry. Of these, 5 seats are reserved for SC.

2. The Congress-led government in the Union Territory lost power ahead of a vote of confidence.

3. The Union Cabinet approved the dissolution of the Puducherry Assembly based on the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor.

4. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned on Monday (February 22). After the dramatic walkout by Narayanasamy and his MLAs, Speaker VP Sivakozhundu had announced that the Congress government had lost its majority.

5. A few days after the Puducherry government collapsed, President’s rule was imposed in the UT.

6. Kiran Bedi was replaced as Puducherry L-G with Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being given the additional charge of the UT.