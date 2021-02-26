Puducherry Election 2021 Dates Announcement Today: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the poll schedule for the upcoming Puducherry election 2021 at 4:30 PM today. The Puducherry polls 2021 are tentatively slated to be held in April-May. Along with Puducherry assembly election 2021 dates, the Election Commission will also announce the election dates for four other states – Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Kerala. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect in Puducherry following the announcement of poll dates. Stay tuned to India.com as we will be bringing you LIVE updates from the Election Commission press conference where Puducherry election 2021 poll dates will be announced. Also Read - Election Dates For West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam And Puducherry to be Announced at 4:30 PM | LIVE Updates

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Puducherry elections. Also Read - Kerala Election 2021 Dates: Election Commission to Announce Poll Schedule at 4:30 PM Today

1. Polls are to be held for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Dates to be Announced at 4:30 PM Today

2. The Congress-led government in the Union Territory lost power ahead of a vote of confidence.

3. The Union Cabinet approved the dissolution of the Puducherry Assembly based on the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor.

4. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned on Monday (February 22). After the dramatic walkout by Narayanasamy and his MLAs, Speaker VP Sivakozhundu had announced that the Congress government had lost its majority.

5. A few days after the Puducherry government collapsed, President’s rule was imposed in the UT.

6. Kiran Bedi was replaced as Puducherry L-G with Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being given the additional charge of the UT.