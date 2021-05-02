Puducherry Election 2021: The Union Territory of Puducherry is set to get a new government as counting of votes for Puducherry Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2021 is set to begin shortly at 8 am. Final results for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 will be declared by evening. Over 10 lakh voters casted their votes for Puducherry Assembly Polls 2021 in a single phase on April 6. The total voter turnout in 2021 Puducherry elections was 81.69 per cent. The fight for the 30-member Puducherry Assembly was majorly between the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) consisting of Congress, DMK, CPI, VCK and an Independent, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising of All India N.R. Congress, BJP and AIADMK. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results LIVE News And Updates: Stage Set For Counting of Votes in 4 States, 1 UT

In case you are wondering when and where to watch the Puducherry election result 2021 online, we've got you covered.

Where to watch live counting of votes on TV?

You can tune in to the website of Zee News as it is the one-stop destination for Live TV coverage for Puducherry assembly election results You can also live stream Puducherry election result 2021 on the YouTube channel of Zee News.

You can also watch Zee News on TV.

Alternatively, people can read the latest updates for Puducherry election results at India.com. You can also tune in to India.com for election coverage of other states.

Puducherry to get a new CM:

The Congress, which was ruling the UT, was unseated after many of its MLAs defected to the BJP earlier this year, forcing Chief Minister V Narayansamy to resign after his government was reduced to minority. Puducherry is currently under President’s rule but after results are declared today, it will be clear which party will form the next government.

The exit polls have predicted a victory for NDA. According to Puducherry exit poll result 2021, NDA is expected to get a clear majority, bagging well over 16 seats (majority mark). If results are in NDA’s favour, this will be a huge blow to UPA, which was in power in Puducherry not so long ago.

Former Puducherry Chief Minister and AINRC chief N Rangaswamy, who’s party contested 16 seats, is likely to be the CM once again if NDA comes to power.

The key candidates for Puducherry Election 2021 are AINRC chief N Rangaswamy, who is contesting from two seats – Yanam and Thattanchavady. AIADMK leaders A Anbalagan and Om Sakthi Segar are contesting from Uppalam and Orleanpet seats respectively. Puducherry Congress chief AV Subramanian is fighting Puducherry election 2021 from his hometown Karaikal North.