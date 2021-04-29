Puducherry Exit Poll Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting for the Assembly Elections 2021 has come to an end for four states and one UT- West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Though counting of votes for all five is set to take place on May 2, Sunday, news channels and websites are making their predictions on the basis of post-poll surveys along with poll of polls coverage. The official announcement of various exit polls done by TV channels will be out after 7 pm today. Assembly Polls in Puducherry were conducted this year in a single phase on April 6. Total voter turnout of 81.64 per cent was recorded in Puducherry polls. India.com will be bringing you the LIVE coverage of Puducherry Exit Poll Result 2021 with latest predictions from all news channels. Stay tuned to this Live Blog for all the latest updates: Also Read - Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2021: Who Will Form The Next Govt? Stay With India.Com





