Mumbai: Three coaches of Puducherry Express on Friday derailed between Matunga & Dadar Station, the Railways said. However, no casualties have been reported so. Talking about the accident GRP Mumbai said that they are in coordination with the railway administration and officials are arranging for assistance for stranded passengers.

"Passengers are requested to cooperate and in case of emergencies dial 1512," GRP Mumbai said.