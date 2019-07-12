New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to intervene on appeals filed by Centre and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi that challenged the order of Madras High Court.

The High Court had curbed Lieutenant Governor’s power to interfere in the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory.

Supreme Court declines to intervene on appeals filed by Centre and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi challenging the Madras High Court order which curbed the Lieutenant Governor’s power not to interfere in the day-to-day administration. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yobaYsz2uk — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

A Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi disposed of the appeal of Centre and Kiran Bedi saying that the Lieutenant Governor may approach division bench of the High Court against Madras High Court interim order which had curtailed her authority to act independently of the elected government.

Earlier, the High Court had said that Bedi didn’t have any right to interfere with the powers of Puducherry Chief Minister. It also said the Lieutenant Governor also didn’t have the right to seek any government documents from the Puducherry government.

Congress leader and Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy was in a constant face-off with Bedi over the administration of the territory.

Narayanasamy had earlier accused Bedi of working on orders of the Centre to disrupt the functioning of his government.

Bedi had denied all allegations and claimed that she had been functioning in terms of the powers conferred on her under the Government of Union Territories Act of 1963.