Puducherry Floor Test Today LIVE: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy reached the Legislative Assembly to take part in the much-awaited floor test, scheduled to be held at 5 PM today. The floor test comes after two Congress MLAs A John Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan and DMK MLA K Venkatesan resigned from their Assembly membership.

"I am supporting the existing government. I don't want to change my opinion. I think the existing minister will not have majority support in the assembly," said V Ramachandran, Independent MLA (MAHE constituency) at Puducherry Assembly.

On Sunday, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs to discuss further strategy.

Briefing the reporters, Narayanasamy had said, “I held a meeting with ministers, MLAs of Congress and DMK, MPs and other party leaders today. We discussed the strategy to be adopted in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow. We have decided to disclose our strategy on the floor of the House.”

Puducherry is going to Assembly polls later this year. The dates are yet to be announced.