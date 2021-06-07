Puducherry: The Union Territory of Puducherry has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 14 at midnight in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, all categories of liquor shops will be allowed to operate between 9 am-5 pm with effect from June 8. Also Read - Man Portrays Lockdown in a Hilarious Way, 'Silly' Video Leaves Anand Mahindra in Splits | Watch