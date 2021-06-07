Puducherry Govt Extends Lockdown till June 14 Midnight, All Liquor Shops to Remain Open from 9 am-5 pm
Puducherry: The Union Territory of Puducherry has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 14 at midnight in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, all categories of liquor shops will be all
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
|
Published Date: June 7, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Updated Date: June 7, 2021 11:36 PM IST