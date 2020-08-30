New Delhi: Acting on complaints raised by patients, Puducherry health minister Malladi Krishna Rao cleaned a toilet in in a COVID-19 ward at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Saturday. Also Read - Hadn't Picked up a Bat For Five Months, Was Pretty Scared: Virat Kohli

A video clip of Rao has been shared widely on the social media. Wearing a face mask and a face shield, the minister was seen scrubbing the floor of the toilet with a cleaning brush. "It can be done, can it not?" Rao asked while removing the dirt from the surface. Staff members of the hospital, can seen standing behind him.

Notably, the minister had visited the hospital to inspect COVID-19 wards. It has been reported that the toilets are cleaned three times a day, with 75 patients in a ward. Rao also advised the younger patients to maintain the toilets after every use so that they remain clean.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Puducherry rose to 14,127 on Sunday with 571 more people testing positive for the infection, while the number of deaths stood at 221 with 10 fatalities.

The new cases were detected out of a total of 1,866 samples which were tested in the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM in the Union Territory, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The total active cases stood at 4,938 with cumulative recoveries of 8,968 people after treatment. As many as 457 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. Kumar said the fatality rate in the Union Territory was 1.56 per cent and the recovery rate, 63.48 per cent.