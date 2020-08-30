New Delhi: Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao was spotted cleaning a toilet at a government-run hospital after reports of poor maintenance came to light. Relatives of COVID-19 patients had complained to the health minister that toilets in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) hospital in Kadirkamam were not clean. Also Read - India Setting Global Trend of Highest Single-day Spike in COVID Cases. What's Causing This Massive Surge? Experts Answer

The health minister visited the hospital on Saturday. When he saw for himself the poor maintenance, he took upon himself the task of cleaning a toilet. A video of him, which went viral on social media, showed him to be wearing personal protective equipment while doing the cleaning work. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Building Sealed by BMC as a Precautionary Measure Against COVID-19

He asked the sanitary workers to keep the premises clean. Seeing the Minister taking up cleaning work, one of the sanitary workers rushed towards him and requested him to hand over the brush to her as she would do the work. Also Read - Bangladesh's Beximco Signs New COVID Vaccine Deal With India's SII to Ensure Priority Access | Read Here

The IGGMC hospital is a facility designated by the ICMR to take care of coronavirus patients. Rao had been regularly visiting the hospital to ensure that there was no room for any deficiency in service.