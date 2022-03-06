Puducherry: The iconic pier at Puducherry’s Rock beach partially collapsed on Saturday night due to high waves as a result of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. The pier, which was reportedly over 60 years old, has appeared in several movies, including the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Life of Pie.’Also Read - Kerala Named 'The Most Welcoming Region,' Followed by Goa And Puducherry: Survey

Meanwhile, the deep depression has weakened into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to move southwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu coast and gradually further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Also Read - Puducherry Orders Closure of Schools From Standard 1 to 9; Online Classes to Continue

#Pondicherry's iconic #pier partially collapsed late on Saturday night. Waves were higher than usual due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Pier is over 60 years old & has appeared in several movies.@ChennaiRains @intachpondy1 @tourismpondy @LGov_Puducherry pic.twitter.com/ish4wK6VBV — PondyLive (@pondy_live) March 5, 2022

Also Read - Puducherry Imposes Fresh Restrictions Till Jan 31; Malls, Markets To Operate At 50% Capacity

“Depression over southwest BoB moved nearly southwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred over the same region, about 310 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Nagappattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry,” IMD said in a tweet.

The weather agency has also predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.