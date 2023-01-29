Home

Puducherry Imposes Section 144 On January 30, 31 Amid G20 Summit

New Delhi: The Puducherry Administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas where delegates for G20 events are conglomerating on January 30 and January 31. The order will come into force from January 29 at midnight to February 2 at midnight.

As per the notice, if more than four people congregate together or are suspected persons, they will be arrested in areas starting from Laspettai Airport via Hotel Accord to Chinna Veerambattinam.

“E Vallwan, District Magistrate, Puducherry, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973, with a view to prevent disturbance to public tranquillity and prevent dangers of human life, health and safety do hereby prohibit any public meeting or assembly of five or more persons or procession of any persons and also prohibit entry of all vehicles carrying persons intended to participate in such unlawful assembly near (1) Hotel The Residency Twoers, Anna Salai (2) Hotel Radisson, Chinna Veerampattinam (3) Hotel Accord, Rajiv Gandhi Square (4) Suganya Convention Centre, 100 Feet Road (5) Puducherry Airport, Lawspet and (6) en-route to meeting places. This order does not restrict any usual public movement/lawful gatherings,” the statement reads.

“Any gathering in the form of demonstration, protests or agitations at the above locations shall be considered as unlawful assembly and legal action under section 183 of tor Indian Penal Code 1860 and other relevant provisions of law shall be initiated against the violators” it added.