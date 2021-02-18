New Delhi: Hours after taking oath as the lieutenant governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday ordered floor test in the legislative assembly on February 22 by 5 PM. The development comes after the Congress government in the Union Territory lost its majority in the 33-member Assembly. Currently, both the ruling alliance and the opposition have 14 members each. Also Read - Viral Video: When Rahul Gandhi Hugged a Super-Excited College Girl During His Puducherry Visit | Watch

Earlier, the opposition members including N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs submitted a letter to the L-G saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of 4 Congress legislators and the disqualification of another member. Responding to the letter, Soundararajan directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to make the necessary amendments for a trust vote after opposition MLAs reiterated their demand in a meeting with her earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, Soundararajan assumed additional charge of the union territory of Puducherry and said she will function as a "people's Governor" and according to the Constitution.

A delegation of opposition parties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to an official in the Lt Governor’s office, seeking a direction to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the Assembly.

A day after the Congress government lost its majority with the resignation of one more MLA, the delegation of all 14 legislators belonging to the opposition in the territorial assembly, led by N Rangasamy, presented a joint memorandum to the officer on special duty, G Theva Needhi Das at Raj Nivas.

Seven legislators including Rangasamy belonging to All India NR Congress, four from AIADMK and three nominated MLAs of the BJP, who have voting rights formed part of the delegation.

Rangasamy, who is the Leader of Opposition, told reporters that the memorandum has been submitted to the official and said they have sought a direction to Narayanasamy to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

Soundararajan tweeted saying she received the warrant of appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.