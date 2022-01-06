Puducherry Lockdown News Today: Taking preventive measures against the Omicron Variant, the Puducherry government on Thursday imposed fresh restrictions till January 31 (midnight). In the new order, the government said the malls and markets will be allowed to operate at not more than 50% capacity.Also Read - Karnataka Issues New Quarantine Rules For Air Passengers From 'At-risk', 'Non-at-risk' Countries | Details Here

The government also stated that the intra and inter district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours and auditoriums will operate at 50% seating capacity.

Full list of guidelines:

Corona cases: Puducherry on Tuesday recorded a spike in the number of COVID cases with 66 new infections. The number of fresh cases in the Union Territory were less than 30 for several days earlier.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the fresh cases were identified after examination of 3,420 samples. While Puducherry region reported 45 out of the 66 cases, the outlying region of Karaikal had 13 fresh cases followed by one in Yanam and seven in Mahe.

With the latest addition, the total cases in the Union Territory so far rose to 1,29,619. The Director said seven patients recovered from the infection and were discharged while the overall recoveries were 1,27,524.

There was, however, no fresh fatality as the death toll remained unchanged at 1,881, the director said. The health department has tested 20,53,558 samples till now and has found 17,42,432 samples out of them to be negative.