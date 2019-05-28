Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi will attend the May 30 swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second term. An official source said Bedi left for Delhi on Tuesday.

The Lt Governor will in the meanwhile complete three years in office on Wednesday, but will not be in the union territory because of her visit to Delhi.

She has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his government on various administrative issues ever since she assumed office on May 29, 2016.

Bedi, in a Whatsapp message to the people of the union territory later, said she would espouse the causes of the union territory before the central government to the maximum.

In an ‘open letter’ to the people, she said she was thankful to the Prime Minister for reposing faith in her to serve Puducherry.

She also thanked the Chief Minister and government officials for their unstinted support.

The Lt Governor said the Union Territory possessed everything needed for prosperity, “provided all sections of society take responsibility for fulfilling their duties”.

Bedi said the administrative initiatives that were taken in the last three years and more would be hosted on an APP for institutional memory.

On April 30, the Madras High Court had held she “cannot interfere” in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government of the Union Territory, a decision hailed by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who termed it as “victory” of democracy.

The court had pronounced the verdict on a petition by a Congress MLA, challenging two communications issued in January and June 2017 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, “elevating” the power of the administrator.