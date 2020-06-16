New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Puducherry government on Tuesday decided to seal its border with two districts of Tamil Nadu from Wednesday. The two districts include Cuddalore and Villupuram in Tamil Nadu. Also Read - WWE Confirms Wrestler Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Issuing an order, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said people will be allowed to his state only for medical services. However, people with e-passes from Chennai will not be allowed to the state.

"The boundaries of Puducherry with Cuddalore and Villupuram (both in Tamil Nadu) to be sealed from tomorrow. People to be allowed only for medical services. E-passes from Chennai will not be allowed here," Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said in the order.

In case some people want to visit the state, they need to bring a medical certificate stating that they are not infected with the virus.

“If you come with a certificate stating that you are not infected with the disease when you come from abroad, then you are allowed in Puducherry,” Narayanasamy said in the order.

The development comes as the state is witnessing increasing number of coronavirus in the past week.

As per updates on Sunday, 18 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry took the tally of infections to 194, while fatalities remained at four with no fresh deaths being reported.

Of the 18 who tested positive in the last 24 hours, 13 were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital at nearby Kadirkamam, three to the centrally administered JIPMER and two at Karaikal and Mahe.

In the state, over 91 COVID-19 patients have so far been treated and discharged.