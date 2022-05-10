New Delhi: Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who lost his life last year after a Taliban ambush while reporting in Afghanistan has been honoured with a Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for his coverage of the Covid situation in India. Besides, Reuters journalists Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave were also felicitated with the prestigious award.Also Read - Danish Siddiqui’s Parents Take Taliban to International Court Seeking Probe Into Photojournalist’s Killing

Journalists from Ukraine were also recognised with a 2022 Pulitzer Prize special citation, while jurors of journalism’s top honours also recognized coverage of the January 6th attacks on the Capitol, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida. Also Read - Danish Siddiqui Not Killed in Crossfire But Was Executed by Taliban: Report

For the unversed, the Pulitzer Prize—an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and musical composition within the United States were announced on Monday. It was established in 1917 by provisions in the will of Joseph Pulitzer, who had made his fortune as a newspaper publisher, and is administered by Columbia University. Also Read - Pulitzer-Winning Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui to be Buried at Jamia Millia Islamia Graveyard

Pulitzer Prize 2022: Full list of winners in journalism and descriptions of their awards