Pulwama Attack 4 Year Anniversary: What Happened On The Fateful Day Of February 14

One of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir was the 2019 Pulwama attack of February 14.

Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers pay respects to their fallen comrades during the first anniversary of a suicide attack in Pulwama (AFP Photo)

Pulwama Attack: A day when cries wailed over the din in 40 homes, when a country was filled with outrage in the eyes, when the hot blood gurgled through the veins of soldiers, a day when 40 bravehearts were martyred – the Pulwama attack of 2019. February 14, 2023 will mark four years of the fateful day when a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRFP) personnel was bombed after a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle filled with explosives into the convoy.

TV screens, mobile notifications, and the newspapers on the following day were filled with the remorseful news about the brutal attack. Burnt bodies, mangled trucks, and heart-wrenching visuals from the carnage were all over the news.

Terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad soon released a video claiming responsibility of the attack. A 22-year-old suicide bomber, who was identified as Adil Ahmed Dar, drove the explosive laden vehicles into the convoy at Lethpora in Pulwama district. He was a resident of Kashmir who, according to the family, went missing in 2018.

What followed The 2019 Pulwama Attack

India Swelled With Anger

On February 15, 2019, the Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan for the attack but Pakistan denied all such allegations condemning it. The Indian government, after series of meetings, decided to withdraw Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan.

A nation that was mourning the death of its jawans, was fuelled with anger and grief. An ex-gratia of Rs 12 lakhs was announced for the next in kin of the martyred. India even raised the custom duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to 200 per cent. In addition, India also urged Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) to add Pakistan on its ‘blacklist.’ Hence, it was ranked in FATF’s ‘grey list.’

On February 18, 2019 Indian army killed two militants in an encounter during the wee hours of the day. Meanwhile, there were several restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir as tension seered through.

The Balakot Surgical Strike

In a major escalation of tension, on February 26, 2019 the Indian Airforce attacked a terrorist camp in Balakot region of Pakistan. In the attack several terrorist were killed as per the defence forces. In retaliation, Pakistan also launched air strikes the following day, during which MIG-21 fighter jet pilot Abhinandan Varthaman shot down Pakistan’s PAF’s F-16. In this attempt, Wing Commander Varthaman landed in Pakistani territory and was taken in by the Pakistani army after his plane took a hit.

He was later released on the night of March 1, 2019 and later was conferred with third highest gallantry award, Vir Chakra.

Four Years Of Pulwama Attack

Several vigils, candle light march were taken to streets to condemn the attack mourning the deaths and paying tribute to the martyrs of India. Every year, India pays tribute to the bravehearts, lay wreaths on their names. The day has been deeply entrenched in Indian history. Such incidents only remind about the devastating entailments of terrorism and how people wade through the ways of war and peace in the world.

