Srinagar: A top Pakistani terrorist commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and a relative of JeM chief Masood Azhar was killed in an early morning encounter between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Police said Mohd. Ismal Alvi, alias Lamboo, was a family member of Masood Azhar and was involved in conspiring in the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. “Top-most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM, Lamboo, killed in today’s encounter. Identification of second terrorist being ascertained,” police said.Also Read - Top LeT Commander Among 2 Terrorists Killed in Shopian Encounter

“Saifulla alias Lambu (killed today) was involved in many incidents. He had infiltrated into Kashmir valley in Jan 2017 & was active in South Kashmir. 14 FIRs against him. He was the main accused of Pulwama attack of Feb 2019,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The importance of killing Saifulla alias Lambu is two-fold. It brings closure to Feb 2019 Pulwama incident. He was one of the masterminds for having trained a local, Adil, who blew himself up in an IED attack: Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander on today's Pulwama encounter pic.twitter.com/rwLdVzlu9T — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

“Seven out of the 19 accused terrorists of the Pulwama attack have been killed, seven others have been arrested, five are still absconding,” the official added.

The gunfight at the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated the army and police for the successful anti-terror operation.

(With agency inputs)