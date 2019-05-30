New Delhi: Apart from invites sent out to families of BJP workers killed in political violence in West Bengal in the past few years, kin of some Pulwama attack martyrs are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and his new Cabinet of ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet of ministers are slated to take the oath of office at 7 PM in the evening today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to reports, one Mamata Biswas, mother of a Pulwama terror attack martyr from West Bengal is expected to land in Delhi today. Her husband was to accompany her but is believed to be staying back due to health reasons.

There is another martyr from Bengal named Bablu Santra, who hailed from Howrah, but it is was not immediately known if his kin will be attending PM Modi and his Cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony later in the day today.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the February 14 attack in south Kashmir which was engineered by Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A report in the Times of India quotes a highly placed source, “Giving this honour to martyrs and their families today is a great gesture from the PM and shows that the government values the sacrifice of those soldiers.”