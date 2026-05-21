Home

News

Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan killed in Pakistan, shot by unknown assailants

Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan killed in Pakistan, shot by unknown assailants

Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan was shot dead in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on Thursday by unknown assailants. He was a hit by multiple bullets and succumbed to his injuries.

Humza Burhan, the mastermind in the 2019 Pulwama attack, was shot dead in PoK. Image Credit: @ikaransharma27

One of the key operatives linked to the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Al-Badr and a important person behind the Pulwama attack Hamza Burhan was allegedly shot dead in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) by unknown gunmen on Thursday. According to an several media reports, he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting took place in Muzaffarabad, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Resident of Pulwama, Hamza Burhan, was designated as a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry in 2022. He is also known as ‘Doctor’.

Who is Hamza Burhan?

Born in Kharbatpora in the Ratnipora area of Pulwama, Burhan left for Pakistan in 2017 under the pretext of pursuing higher studies. However, he joined the banned terror outfit Al-Badr and soon rose to the rank of commander in the outfit.

Also Read: Lashkar terrorist and founding member Amir Hamza, close to Hafiz Saeed, shot in Lahore in Dhurandhar-style

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He later became the terror group’s operational commander and was responsible for recruiting militants for it. Additionally, he also looked for the group’s supply of weapons in Jammu and Kashmir.

Agencies suspect that Burhan played a major role in expanding terror activities across Pulwama and other areas of South Kashmir. Officials believe he extensively used social media as part of a digital radicalisation model to incite people and attract young recruits.

In 2019, the Pulwama attack shocked the country after Adeel Ahmed Dar, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Lethpora, Pulwama district, killing 40 personnel.

Also Read: Who is Shabbir Ahmed Lone? Lashkar Terrorist from Jammu & Kashmir arrested by Delhi Police

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.