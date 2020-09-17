New Delhi: Another Pulwama-like terror attack may have been averted as the Indian Army on Thursday recovered at least 52 kg of explosives near Letapora in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Kashmir: 3 Terrorists killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Batamaloo

According to a report by NDTV, the explosives were found at a spot very close to the highway where a terror strike killed 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14 last year.

A total of 416 packets of explosives with 125 gm in each, accumulating to 52 kgs, along with 50 detonators, were found during a joint search operation today morning, the report said.