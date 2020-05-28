Srinagar: The security forces averted a major incident of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) blast due to timely inputs and actions of Pulwama Police, the CRPF and the Army this morning. Notably, a vehicles carrying over 20 kgs of explosives was stopped by the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. Also Read - Yet Again, 4G Internet Services Banned in Jammu and Kashmir Till June 17

A few rounds of bullets were fired by the forces after spotting the vehicle. On a closer look, the police found that the driver had escaped. However, he left behind a car laden with IED, which was destroyed by the squad. Few houses in the vicinity were also left damaged in the process.

"Going a little further the vehicle was abandoned and the driver escaped in the darkness. On closer look, the vehicle was seen to be carrying heavy explosives in a drum on the rear seat," news agency ANI reported.

A major Pulwama-like incident could have occured had it not been the timely intervention by the security forces, reports said.

J&K: Pulwama Police got credible information last night that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car. They took out various parties of police & security forces (SFs) and covered all possible routes keeping themselves and security forces away from road at safer location pic.twitter.com/OLKeYRVB1G — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Few days ago, intelligence agencies had received inputs that Hizbul Mujahideen was regrouping and planning to strike back within 10 days carrying out large-scale terror strikes across the valley.

The agencies had said as the weakened Hizbul regrouped, its main targets would not just be the security forces deployed in the valley at various places, but it was also planing to carry out arms robberies.

Hizbul top commander Riyaz Naikoo, who headed the Valley unit, was eliminated early this month after a pitch battle just minutes away from his home. The terror group has been planning to avenge Naikoo’s death, a report said.