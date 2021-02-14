Pulwama 2-year Anniversary: On February 14 in 2019, about 40 valiant Indian soldiers were martyred after a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle against a bus ferrying the CRPF soldiers. The dastardly attack was carried out by a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar who had rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. Soon the tensions flared up between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi subsequently launching a counter airstrike at a JeM military base camp in Balakot. Today marks the two years of the Pulwama Terror Attack. Also Read - PDP Youth Wing President Waheed Para Arrested Again After Bail in Terror Funding Case, Mehbooba Mufti Calls 'Vendetta'

Netizens remember sacrifice of CRPF soldiers on the 2nd anniversary of Pulwama terror attack:

1) Remembering the sacrifice of the bravehearts, netizens took to social media to pay homage to the CRPF personnel who laid their lives for the nation. #PulwamaAttack is currently trending on Twitter with nearly 25,000 tweets. "The day when India lost 40 CRPF men. 2 years of Pulwama terror attack: We will never forget and Never forgive! #PulwamaAttack," wrote a Twitter user. A user termed the terrorist attacks as the moment when the whole of India cried.

2) International sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the fallen soldiers with sand art.

3) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, in which a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the convoy carrying them in 2019.”Tribute to the brave soldiers, who died in the Pulwama terror attack. A tribute to their families as the country owes you,” the Congress leader tweeted (in Hindi).

4) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into their convoy.”Tribute to the immortal sacrifices of Pulwama attack who sacrificed their lives for our safe future. Their immortal sacrifice will always inspire us to fight against terrorism,” CM Adityanath tweeted.

5) Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack in 2019. The Home Minister wrote in his tweet, “India will never forget his extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice”.

6) Parents of CRPF Constable Kulwinder Singh who lost his life in 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir told ANI, “He laid his life for the country. We are very proud of our son.”

Rupnagar: Parents of CRPF Constable Kulwinder Singh who lost his life in 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir say, "He laid his life for the country. We are very proud of our son."#Punjab pic.twitter.com/RBwz814iX7 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

7) Notably, the memorial having names of all 40 jawans killed in the attack was inaugurated on February 14, 2020, at CRPF’s Training Centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 troopers along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF — “Seva and Nishtha” (Service and Loyalty).

8) CRPF ASI Mohan Lal who lost his life during the Pulwama attack in 2019, was awarded the President Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) posthumously on the eve of Republic Day 2021. Mohan Lal was awarded the medal for spotting the IED-laden car and having fired to stop the car before it rammed into a bus in the convoy that killed the suicide bomber and 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019.